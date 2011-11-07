版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 8日 星期二 04:56 BJT

Dynegy unit close to prepackaged bankruptcy -CNBC

Nov 7 Debt-laden independent power producer Dynegy Inc (DYN.N) is close to making a bankruptcy filing for one of its units, CNBC reported on Monday, citing the Wall Street Journal.

The unit had a failed $1.25 billion refinancing last week.

Dynegy shares were down 11 percent at $2.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐