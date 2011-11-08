UPDATE 1-Dynegy shares jump as bankruptcy losses limited

* Legal questions likely to be part of bankruptcy case

Nov 8 Shares of energy producer Dynegy Inc(DYN.N) rose almost 28 percent on Tuesday after it engineered an unusual bankruptcy filing that could leave shareholders in much better shape than bondholders.

The bankruptcy of only part of Dynegy, called Dynegy Holdings, aims to lower Dynegy's debt and enable it to break some pricey leases on two power plants without dragging parent Dynegy Inc, and its shareholders, through bankruptcy.

That is unusual because typically in a bankruptcy, the shareholders are last in line to be paid back.

Dynegy Inc's shareholders have the advantage because the company transferred its coal and natural gas assets earlier this year to entities outside of the unit, Dynegy Holdings, that filed for bankruptcy.

Thus, those assets are beyond the reach of many bondholders, such as Avenue Capital, which have filed suit against the parent company, saying the move left the unit insolvent.

But legal questions that have been raised in lawsuits by Avenue and others are likely to be part of the bankruptcy proceedings, and that means the bankruptcy outcome is still uncertain, experts said.

"The litigation is an important part of the overall process. To think that it's not going to have some influence or impact on the bankruptcy case would probably be incorrect," said Jack Williams, law professor at Georgia State University.

"It could be a situation where the bankruptcy court says 'Okay, let's bring it all in here.' Bankruptcy was designed to provide one forum," Williams said.

Dynegy Holdings and several other units filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday night, saying they had support from bondholders representing $1.4 billion out of its more than $4 billion in debt.

The company, which has many power plants that run on comparatively pricey coal, has had a hard time competing with producers whose plants run on relatively cheap natural gas.

FRAUDULENT CONVEYANCE, ABSOLUTE PRIORITY

Some issues raised in the lawsuits center around whether the "ring-fencing" of the prime coal and gas assets into new units was outside the law, involved breach of fiduciary duty and constituted a "fraudulent conveyance."

The law prohibits the shifting of assets in a way that disadvantages creditors by leaving no money to pay them back in bankruptcy.

Other big deals that have been examined by the courts in recent years as possible fraudulent conveyances include the leveraged buyouts of Lyondell and Tribune Co., in which the companies' buyers issued debt the company could not support.

Bankruptcy court may also consider whether the company is following the laws that dictate how investors are paid back. Secured creditors such as banks or bondholders are first in line, followed by unsecured creditors, trade creditors and eventually shareholders.

"The issue for the bankruptcy court is whether there was a violation of the absolute priority law. Are bondholders supposed to be made whole before equity holders get anything?" said Aneesh Prabhu, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor's.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG.N), which owns the two plants whose leases Dynegy said it plans to break, has also filed suit. PSEG declined to comment on Tuesday on Dynegy Holdings' filing or statement that it plans to break the plant leases.

In addition to the shares, Dynegy Inc debt was also trading higher. Its 7.5 percent notes due in 2015 were trading at 73 cents on the dollar, up from 69 cents at the close. Its 8.375 percent notes due in 2016 were trading heavily at 74 cents on the dollar, up from 70 cents at Monday's close, and its 7.75 percent notes due 2019 were trading at 73.75 cents on the dollar after a close of 68 cents.

Shares in Dynegy rose 27.8 percent, or 82 cents to $3.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.