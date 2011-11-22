PSEG want Dynegy's bankruptcy dismissed

* PSEG wants bankruptcy dismissed for enriching Icahn

* PSEG argues bankruptcy filed in 'bad faith'

* PSEG shares down 0.6 percent; Dynegy Inc off 3.1 percent

Nov 22 The owner of two power plants leased to Dynegy Holdings LLC wants the power company's bankruptcy dismissed, saying the process fraudulently benefited investors such as billionaire Carl Icahn.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG.N) said in court papers filed on Friday that parent company Dynegy Inc (DYN.N) put its subsidiary into bankruptcy this month as part of a scheme to break its leases and enrich its own shareholders.

Since Icahn and Seneca Capital Advisors LLC took control of the board of Dynegy Inc earlier this year the company has shuffled assets within the corporate family to deal with the debts and lease obligations of its subsidiary.

The bankruptcy is unusual in that it might allow the parent company shareholders to avoid having their investment wiped out, which often happens in Chapter 11 reorganizations.

Icahn and Seneca "have fraudulently stripped value" from Dynegy Holdings for their own benefit and "if successful, would turn the bankruptcy code on its head," said PSEG's court filing.

PSEG wants the bankruptcy court in Poughkeepsie, New York, to dismiss the Dynegy Holdings case because it argues it was filed in bad faith. It also argues that the recent asset transfer amounts to a constructive fraud.

Dynegy Inc declined to comment, while Icahn was not immediately available.

Shares of PSEG were down 0.6 percent at $31.99 in afternoon trading, while Dynegy Inc was off 3.1 percent at $2.47.

The case is In re Dynegy Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-38111. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)