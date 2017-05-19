Vistra Energy in takeover talks with Dynegy - WSJ

May 18 Power producer Vistra Energy Corp
has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The Texas-based companies are in initial talks and a deal is
still far from guaranteed, the Journal reported. on.wsj.com/2pR20AD
Dynegy emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in October 2012
after it had filed for protection from creditors a year earlier,
burdened by costly power plant leases. reut.rs/2pR7hrE
Vistra Energy declined to comment on the bid while Dynegy
was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)