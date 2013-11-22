版本:
BRIEF-Dynex Power Q3 loss per share C$0.01

Nov 22 Dynex Power Inc : * Announces third quarter results * Q3 loss per share C$0.01 * Q3 revenue rose 2 percent to C$9.5 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
