Activist investor Peltz wants DuPont to break up - WSJ

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 17 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has called for a break up of DuPont, arguing that the diversified chemicals company's overly complex and bloated corporate structure overburdens its seven business lines, the Wall Street Journal reported.
In a letter to DuPont's board, Trian proposed to create one public company made up of faster-growing segments - its agriculture and nutrition businesses - and another with operations that generate strong cash flows, the report said.(on.wsj.com/1Dhx3Dg)
Trian, which last year disclosed a large stake in DuPont, said its proposal would eliminate $2 billion to $4 billion in annual costs and enable DuPont's separated units to improve performance as they would be less bound by corporate red tape and better motivated and focused.
DuPont said it welcomes open communications with shareholders.
"We speak and meet with shareholders frequently, and while it is our policy not to comment on discussions with specific shareholders, we have had a constructive dialogue with Trian," DuPont said in an email statement.
Trian was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co