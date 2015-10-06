DuPont CEO departure buys time to appease Peltz

BOSTON/TORONTO Oct 6 The departure of DuPont's
chairwoman and chief executive Ellen Kullman has bought the U.S.
chemical manufacturer a few months' grace to boost its stock
price and appease activist investor Nelson Peltz.
Before Kullman's surprise retirement announcement, the
billionaire fund manager was considering launching a second
attempt to get representation on DuPont's board, people familiar
with his thinking said on Tuesday.
"This goes a long way to inoculate the company from another
proxy fight," said Damien Park, who works with companies facing
pressure from activist shareholders as managing partner at Hedge
Fund Solutions.
Representatives for Peltz's Trian Fund Management and DuPont
declined to comment.
Feted with a standing ovation from shareholders in May when
she prevented Peltz and three of his nominees from getting onto
the DuPont board, Kullman, 59, presided over a 25 percent slide
in the stock price in the intervening period, weakening her
support among investors.
The 213-year old company, which makes Teflon and Kevlar, has
appointed board member Edward Breen, a former CEO of Tyco, as
interim chief executive and has hired a search firm to find a
permanent replacement for Kullman.
Breen made six companies out of Tyco, a sprawling
conglomerate beset by scandal and strategic flipflops, and
several large shareholders in DuPont said he had a few months to
ramp-up cost-cutting and reverse the stock price decline.
One investor said Breen was the perfect candidate to do the
type of work Peltz was pushing for, removing the need for
another boardroom battle.
"My expectation is that he will be super aggressive on the
cost cutting and that the idea of an integrated science company
is out the window," said one large institutional investor. "This
is long overdue."
Kullman had blamed much of the stock price drop on global
markets including a rising dollar but some investors had already
grown restless with her leadership, complaining that she was not
fully executing on the changes she initiated.
The $8 billion Columbia Dividend Income Fund exited DuPont
during the second quarter, complaining that "free cash flow has
deteriorated."
The Alpine Equity Fund told investors that DuPont has
"lagged for the period when investors were disappointed after
its board won a proxy battle with an activist shareholder who
aimed to split the company."
Breen set out immediately on a charm offensive by calling
top investors and assuring them of his plans to improve
productivity and improve capital allocation.
Kullman's announcement has boosted the stock price over 12
percent.
Peltz' Trian Fund had been nursing a small loss for the year
through late September, largely caused by DuPont's decline,
people who had seen his numbers said.
Now with the share price up again, that loss could go away,
vindicating his bet.
"I tell clients that even if you win a proxy fight,
activists aren't necessarily going to go away. You can win the
battle but still lose the war," said Chris Young, head of
takeover defense practice at Credit Suisse.
