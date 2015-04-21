DuPont profit falls 28 pct due to strong dollar

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Chemical conglomerate DuPont reported a 28 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by a strong dollar.
Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $1.03 billion, or $1.13 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.44 billion, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 9 percent to $9.17 billion.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to 49 cents per share from 47 cents. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.