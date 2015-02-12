E.ON, Japan's Mitsui strike LNG transport deal

FRANKFURT Feb 12 E.ON has struck a deal with Japanese shipping group Mitsui OSK Lines LTD (MOL) to transport liquefied natural gas from the United States, the German utility said in a statement on Thursday.

Running over 20 years, the shipping agreement includes capacity of up to two LNG vessels transporting about 800,000 tonnes of LNG from U.S. Gulf projects per year, including the planned terminal near Freeport, Texas, E.ON said.

It said the deal would "serve its regasification capacities in Europe and globally optimise its growing LNG portfolio", adding the vessels were expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)