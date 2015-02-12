UPDATE 2-E.ON seals pipe and shipping deals to export LNG from U.S.

(adds E.ON official's quotes)
FRANKFURT/ESSEN Feb 12 German utility E.ON
is expanding its global liquefied natural gas (LNG)
business after signing tanker and pipeline deals allowing it to
export from the United States, undeterred by weakening market
conditions.
In two 20-year deals announced on Thursday, trading arm E.ON
Global Commodities agreed charters for up to two LNG carriers
from Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines and purchased pipeline
capacity to feed a planned export plant in Freeport, Texas.
The deals coincide with one of the worst outlooks for global
gas markets in years as new supply and slowing demand halve LNG
prices and stall new project investments.
"There is a compelling reason for EON to expand its presence
in the LNG business even in the current price environment,
probably even more than six months ago," lead LNG originator at
E.ON Global Commodities Egied Van Gucht said on Wednesday.
Gucht said LNG is a business in which massive investments
now coming to fruition, with export plants in Australia and the
U.S., will cause medium-term oversupply, but that the market
should re-balance before the end of the decade.
"The oil majors which are behind many of the massive LNG
projects, including in the New World, they will put their foot
on the brakes quite quickly," he said, pointing to recent cases
of cancelled or delayed investment.
"My personal view is I would expect that if this low energy
price environment continues for 2-3 years, by 2018-19 the market
will be much more in balance again," he said.
E.ON's 20-year deal with Mitsui is for up to two LNG vessels
transporting about 800,000 tonnes of LNG from U.S. Gulf projects
per year, including the Freeport plant, it said.
The deal would "serve its regasification capacities in
Europe and globally optimise its growing LNG portfolio," adding
that carriers should be delivered in Q3 2018.
The company also purchased pipeline capacity from the U.S.
Gulf South Pipeline Company (GSPC) to feed gas from
inland-producing areas to the coastal plant for two decades from
2018.
Under that agreement, E.ON will transport gas on GSPC's
yet-to-be-built Coastal Bend Header, a 65-mile trunk tied to
other pipelines and storage sites potentially serving the
liquefaction plant.
The moves come after E.ON last year secured export rights
from the planned Freeport LNG terminal, which it acquired from
Japanese utility Osaka Gas, industry sources said.
The company declined to comment on whether it has the right
to export LNG from Freeport.
