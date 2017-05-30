E.ON hires Goldman to explore options for Uniper stake -sources

FRANKFURT May 30 German energy group E.ON
has hired Goldman Sachs to explore options for
a sale of the group's remaining stake in Uniper, the
power plant and trading business it spun off last year, two
people familiar with the matter said.
Following the listing of Uniper in September, E.ON kept a
46.65 percent stake - currently valued at about 2.83 billion
euros ($3.16 billion) - and has said it aims to sell the rest
soon but not before 2018 due to potentially negative tax
effects.
A sale could happen in several ways, including an outright
sale to a third party or placements on the market, the people
said, adding it was less likely that peers would want to acquire
the stake due to Uniper's eclectic business structure.
E.ON and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
