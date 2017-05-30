UPDATE 1-E.ON hires Goldman to explore options for Uniper stake -sources

* Sale could happen via market, to single buyer -sources
* Uniper stake worth 2.83 bln euros at current market cap
* E.ON plans swift sale, but not before 2018
(Adds additional information, context on energy M&A)
By Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, May 30 German energy group E.ON
has hired Goldman Sachs to explore options for
a sale of the group's remaining stake in Uniper, the
power plant and trading business it spun off last year, two
sources close to the matter said.
Following the listing of Uniper in September, E.ON kept a
46.65 percent stake - currently valued at about 2.83 billion
euros ($3.16 billion) - and has said it aims to sell the rest
soon but not before 2018 due to potentially negative tax
effects.
A sale could happen in several ways, including an outright
sale to a third party or placements on the market, the sources
said, adding it was less likely that peers would want to acquire
the stake due to Uniper's eclectic business structure.
E.ON's exploration of options is at an early stage and no
deal is imminent, the sources said.
Uniper has a range of operations from hydroelectric, coal-
and gas-fired plants to storage assets and trading floors, and
holds stakes in gas pipelines, LNG terminals and nuclear plants
across Europe.
"Most power firms would want a part of Uniper, but there is
hardly anyone with a profile that would accommodate all of the
group's activities," one of the sources said.
Ever since their restructuring moves last year, German power
firms are back on the M&A radar, with RWE exploring an
asset swap with Engie involving its majority stake in
Innogy.
One source said E.ON's Uniper stake could draw interest from
private equity groups with a track record in the energy
industry, including KKR, which in January agreed to buy
assets from U.S. oil and gas producer SM Energy Co for
$800 million.
This was one of a number of recent private equity-backed
deals in the energy sector, which included Carlyle-backed
Neptune Oil & Gas buying a stake Engie's exploration and
production business for $3.9 billion.
E.ON, Goldman Sachs and KKR all declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
(Editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Evans)