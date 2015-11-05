Canada's Enbridge takes stake in E.ON offshore wind project

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
FRANKFURT Nov 5 Canadian energy group Enbridge has taken a 24.9 percent stake in E.ON's 1.9 billion euro ($2.07 billion) offshore wind project Rampion, E.ON said on Thursday.
At 50.1 percent, E.ON will remain the controlling shareholder of the 400 megawatt project, with the remaining stake being held by the UK Green Investment Bank.
($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.