E.ON invests in UK start up that uses sails to harness wind power

FRANKFURT Dec 13 German energy group E.ON
has invested in a British start-up business that uses
sails instead of rotors to harness wind energy.
Kite Power Solutions (KPS) secured 6 million euros ($6.36
million) in a fresh funding round that, apart from E.ON,
included oil industry services company Schlumberger
and Royal Dutch Shell, E.ON said on Tuesday.
A spokesman declined to say how the funding was divided up.
KPS's technology generates energy from wind by flying sails
comparable to the ones used in kite surfing in altitudes of up
to 450 metres (1,476 ft), which is much higher and far less
expensive than current wind turbines.
"We catch the opportunity to be a first mover in producing
renewable energy at locations where it is for economic and
technical reasons not possible today," Frank Meyer, senior vice
president at E.ON's B2C & Innovation unit said.
The move is part of a broader trend in the energy industry,
where pressures to shift away from fossil fuel-fired power
plants has triggered a race to develop new technologies that
companies hope can help transform the industry.
E.ON, Germany's second largest energy group after Innogy
, has so far invested in more than a dozen startups in
the United States, Europe and Australia.
($1 = 0.9427 euros)
