UPDATE 1-Imaging sensor maker E2V Tech agrees to 620 mln stg offer from Teledyne

Dec 12 British imaging sensor maker E2V
Technologies Plc said on Monday it had agreed to an
all-cash takeover offer worth about 620 million pounds (around
$780 million) from Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Teledyne is expected to expand its product basket, which
include monitoring and control systems for industries such as
oil and gas exploration and marine research, after the
acquisition.
E2V, which makes sensors for cameras and radio frequency
generators for various industries, said Teledyne has offered 275
pence each per E2V share, a premium of 48 percent to the
U.K.-based company's closing price on Friday.
Shares of E2V were up 47 percent at 273 pence per share,
just below the offer premium, implying the company's
shareholders were not expecting a higher bid.
E2V said Teledyne had received acceptances from about 45
percent of its shareholders, and said the company's board
supports the offer.
The acquisition comes at a time when engineering and
technology companies are seeing increased demand for
technologies that help in averting industrial and environmental
disasters such as the BP Plc oil spill in 2010, a concern
for governments worldwide.
In August, auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG said
that it was seeking expansion opportunities in machine learning,
semiconductors and sensor technologies as part of an aggressive
push into autonomous driving and connected cars.
The Climate Corporation, a unit of Monsanto Co, said
earlier this year that it was developing a network of in-field
sensors to expand the scope of farming data flowing into its
digital agriculture platform.
($1 = 0.7946 pounds)
