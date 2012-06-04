EA offers chunk of struggling "Star Wars" for free

LOS ANGELES, June 4 Electronic Arts Inc
plans to offer a big chunk of its online game "Star Wars: The
Old Republic" for free, hoping to breathe life into a title that
has floundered since its December launch.
Starting July, the company will offer 15 "levels" free to
users, meaning gamers will be able to join and play the
beginning phases of the massively multiplayer role-playing game
without paying.
EA has poured more money and firepower into the spinoff of
the blockbuster sci-fi movie franchise than any other game in
its history. Wall Street is watching to see if the game can
succeed and bring EA steady subscription-based revenues for
years to come.
But the company announced last month it had lost 400,000
subscribers in the fourth quarter, dealing a blow to its efforts
to sustain growth and sending shares reeling.
EA had been hoping to take on its biggest rival, Activision
Blizzard Inc, which had more than 10 million
subscribers, to "World of Warcraft" last quarter.
"Warcraft" is the 7-year-old Internet game that re-energized
the market and is Activision's most profitable franchise. It
only recently opened up its starting levels to gamers for free.