European clearers set stress testing standards

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Jan 17 Europe's top clearing houses have agreed standards for stress-testing themselves to address growing concerns that these vital pieces of market infrastructure might be unable to withstand major markets shocks.

The European Association of Central Counterparty Clearing Houses, whose members include the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse and LCH.Clearnet, published on Tuesday a document called "Best Practices for CCP Stress Testing".

The trade association, known as EACH, said in an emailed statement: "The document describes the purpose of a CCP's stress-testing, the kinds of scenarios that should be covered by the stress tests, actions to be considered based on the results, participant involvement and related matters."

EACH also backed moves by regulators, led by the Committee on Payment and Settlement Systems (CPSS), the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the European Commission, to focus on a possible clearing default.

Clearing houses, known as central counterparties (CCPs), sit between the parties at either end of a trade, holding collateral on behalf of their numerous members that can be used to reimburse individual firms if one member becomes insolvent.

But the sleepy clearing industry is set for a massive shake-up in the coming years because regulators are set to introduce rules to force the opaque over-the-counter (OTC) market to use CCPs.

This is a boost for clearing but the inclusion of OTC products has raised concerns over the availability of collateral to underwrite that vast $600 trillion industry, as well as concerns over the fallibility of the CCPs themselves.

Clearing houses, their trading customers and regulators are also locked in a debate about who should be the ultimate lender of last resort in the event that a CCP goes to the wall.

The CCPs' banking clients resent the fact that they are on the hook if a clearing house gets into trouble despite the fact that many of the main clearers are parts of larger for-profit exchange groups.