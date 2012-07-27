UPDATE 1-Airbus delays A350 after glitch, EADS lifts forecasts

* New passenger jet pushed back three months to H2 2014
* Parent EADS takes 124 mln eur charge for delay
* EADS raises forecasts after stronger than expected Q2
PARIS, July 27 European planemaker Airbus
delayed the introduction of its newest passenger jet, the
carbon-composite A350, as parent EADS unveiled
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings lifted by resilient
demand for its existing range of jetliners.
The three-month delay follows a glitch in wing production
and pushes first delivery of the all-new A350 - Europe's answer
to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner - into the second half of
2014.
Delivering his first results since stepping up from the
Airbus unit to become head of Europe's largest aerospace company
in June, EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said improving profits
by delivering on major projects would be a top priority.
"Another focus of our efforts is to further integrate and
globalise EADS," he said in a statement, weeks after Airbus
unveiled plans to build an assembly plant in the United States.
The A350 was already a year behind its original schedule but
new Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier has stressed he would
rather take time to iron out problems before the start of final
assembly. A backlog of unresolved problems were blamed in part
for three-year delays on the A380 superjumbo and Boeing's 787.
Problems in drilling holes in the wings on the A350 were
first reported by Reuters after analysts said they had been
briefed at this month's Farnborough Airshow.
The delay will result in a charge of 124 million euros
($152.5 million), EADS said.
Airbus and Boeing are ramping up production to meet a surge
in demand for fuel-saving jets as airlines seek to cut costs
while preparing for transport growth in emerging markets. But
both have run into persistent problems with their newest
projects.
EADS raised its forecast for Airbus deliveries this year to
580 aircraft from 570 and formalised a goal to sell 600 to 650
Airbus airplanes in 2012. However, a resurgent Boeing is
expected to reclaim the number one spot in sales and deliveries
this year as it reduces a bottleneck of undelivered Dreamliners.
EADS also raised its operating profit forecast to 2.7
billion euros from 2.5 billion on revenue which it now expects
to rise 10 percent rather than 6 percent or more.
The upgrade, which contrasts with bleak economic news in its
home European markets, comes after EADS operating profit almost
doubled in the second quarter to 735 million euros.
Revenue grew by 12 percent to 13.53 billion, led by Airbus
and strong helicopter and space divisions. EADS quarterly
defence profits and revenue were flat.
Analysts were on average expecting second-quarter operating
profit to rise by a third to 626 million euros on revenue of
12.979 billion, according to a Reuters survey.
The earnings follow a spate of stronger-than-expected
quarterly earnings by U.S. aerospace and defence companies in
the past week as they pushed through tough cost cutting and
share buybacks to prepare for heavy cuts in defence spending.
Boeing raised its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday
as rising commercial airplane deliveries and defence sales
offset higher pension costs.