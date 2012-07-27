REFILE-UPDATE 2-Airbus delays A350 after glitch

* New passenger jet pushed back three months to H2 2014
* Parent EADS takes 124 mln euro charge for delay
* EADS raises forecasts after stronger-than-expected Q2
* EADS shares rise more than 6 pct
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, July 27 Airbus announced a fresh delay to
Europe's newest passenger jet on Friday, but the cost of the
setback to the A350 barely dented a stronger-than-expected
first-half performance that put rocket fuel under the shares of
parent company EADS.
Shares in Europe's largest aerospace company rose 6 percent
and topped 30 euros for the first time since May after it raised
profit and revenue forecasts, outpacing a broad rally fuelled by
hopes of central bank support for the struggling global economy.
Delivering his first results since stepping up from the
Airbus unit in June, EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said a top
priority was improving profits by delivering on major projects
-a problem for both Airbus and rival Boeing.
"Another focus of our efforts is to further integrate and
globalise EADS," he said in a statement, weeks after Airbus
unveiled plans to build an assembly plant in the United States.
The three-month delay to the A350 follows a glitch in wing
production on the planemaker's most ambitious project and pushes
first delivery of the mid-sized jet - Europe's answer to the
Boeing 787 Dreamliner - into the second half of 2014.
The A350 was already a year behind its original schedule but
Airbus wants to iron out problems before the start of final
assembly. A backlog of unresolved problems was blamed in part
for three-year delays on the A380 superjumbo and Boeing's 787.
Problems in drilling holes in the wings on the
carbon-composite A350 were first reported by Reuters at this
month's Farnborough Airshow.
The delay will result in a charge of 124 million euros ($153
million), EADS said.
Airbus and Boeing are ramping up production to meet surging
demand for fuel-saving jets as airlines cut costs to survive the
economic downturn while feeding growth in emerging markets. But
both have faced persistent problems.
UPGRADE
EADS raised its forecast for Airbus deliveries this year to
580 aircraft from 570 and formalised a goal to sell 600 to 650
Airbus jets in 2012. A resurgent Boeing is nonetheless expected
to reclaim the number one spot in sales and deliveries this year
as it reduces a bottleneck of undelivered Dreamliners.
In an upgrade which contrasts with bleak economic news in
its European home markets, EADS raised its operating profit
forecast to 2.7 billion euros from 2.5 billion on revenue which
it now expects to rise 10 percent rather than 6 percent or more.
EADS operating profit almost doubled in the second quarter
to 735 million euros - compared to average analyst expectations
of 626 million euros in a Reuters survey.
Revenue grew by 12 percent to 13.53 billion, led by Airbus
and strong helicopter and space divisions.
The earnings follow a spate of stronger-than-expected
quarterly earnings by U.S. aerospace and defence companies in
the past week as they pushed through cost cutting and share
buybacks to prepare for heavy cuts in defence spending.
Boeing raised its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday.
Airbus is meanwhile moving to inject new confidence in its
A380 superjumbo after recent wing cracks but expects a dip in
orders and deliveries as it seeks to reassure customers of the
world's largest passenger jet, in service since 2007.
EADS kept a forecast for 30 A380 deliveries in 2012 but
faces some reluctance to take the double-decker aircraft next
year before a definitive solution becomes available in early
2014. Qatar Airways has said it would rather wait until then.
"Obviously we have a challenge dealing with the wing cracks
and with customers and that will result in a temporary -
temporary - delivery doubt. But we know how to fix the problem
and it's well under way." Enders told reporters.
EADS is progressively taking charges for the A380 cracks but
a drop in deliveries would erode its cash position because it
would have the undelivered planes on its inventory for longer
than expected. The A380 sells for $390 million at list prices
but most airlines get big discounts.
Enders rekindled doubts over whether Airbus would reach a
separate target of selling 30 A380s in 2012.