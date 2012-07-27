EADS chief sees one-off drop in A380 deliveries next year

PARIS, July 27 Airbus expects a drop in
deliveries of its A380 superjumbo in 2013 as it introduces a fix
to recent wing cracks, the chief executive of parent EADS
said on Friday.
EADS has maintained a forecast for 30 A380 deliveries in
2012 but faces reluctance among some customers to take aircraft
with an interim wing repair that it has devised until a
definitive solution becomes available in 2014.
Qatar Airways has said it would rather wait until the
all-new aircraft is available rather than have to return the
double-decker for final repairs once it has already entered
service.
"We do expect that the hiccup with the wing cracks and the
solutions will impact deliveries and I do expect that we will
not reach 30 deliveries next year," EADS Chief Executive Tom
Enders told reporters.
"Obviously we have a challenge dealing with the wing cracks
and with customers and that will result in a temporary -
temporary - delivery doubt. But we know how to fix the problem
and it's well under way."
EADS is progressively taking charges for the A380 cracks but
a drop in deliveries would add a cash impact as airlines pay for
most of the jet at delivery. The A380 sells for $390 million at
list prices but most airlines receive significant discounts.
Enders also questioned whether Airbus would reach a separate
objective of selling 30 A380s in 2012, throwing his weight
behind sales chief John Leahy who cast doubt on the target at
the Farnborough Airshow . Airbus later reiterated the target.
"I share the slight doubts that John expressed in
Farnborough about achieving the 30 new orders this year, but I
am quite sure there is more potential in the coming years,"
Enders said.
"Let's be honest: We have a problem with the A380 with the
wings. Obviously, some airlines who would have put in an order
this year are tempted to wait a little longer."
Enders said Airbus expected to have European safety
authority approval for its proposed solution to the cracked rib
feet or brackets inside the A380's wings within weeks.