EADS to hold AGM on governance changes mid-January-source

PARIS Dec 5 European aerospace group EADS will hold a shareholders' meeting in mid-January to approve changes in its governance following an ownership shakeup, a French government source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The French and the German governments will each have two representatives on the company's board, the source said.

