公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三

EADS shareholders reach final agreement on stakes -sources

PARIS Dec 5 EADS shareholders have reached final agreement on a shake-up of the aerospace group's capital and a signature of the accord is imminent, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

An announcement is due after the market close on Wednesday, the sources said, asking not to be named.

EADs declined comment.

