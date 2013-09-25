版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 13:27 BJT

Airbus launches new version of A330-300 jet in China

BEIJING, Sept 25 Airbus unveiled a short-range "regional" version of its A330-300 jet at an airshow in China on Wednesday, saying the new plane would seat 400 passengers and offer cost savings of 15 percent.

The plane maker said it designed the new jet to meet high demand in high-density short-haul markets.

Sources had told Reuters earlier that Airbus would unveil such a plane at the show.
