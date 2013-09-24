UPDATE 1-Chinese launch seen for regional version of Airbus A330

By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Sept 24 Airbus will launch a
short-range "Regional" version of its best-selling A330
wide-bodied jet at an airshow in China on Wednesday, industry
sources said.
The announcement may come with a new order for the aircraft,
which will be adapted for shorter and more frequent trips than
the current long-distance version. Airbus is acting in part to
capture burgeoning growth in China's crowded domestic market.
EADS subsidiary Airbus declined to comment.
The European company's sales chief said earlier on Tuesday
he would make product and commercial announcements at the
Beijing's Aviation Expo, but declined to give details.
Industry sources said the Sept 25-28 event would be a
showcase for the shorter-stride version of the A330, which is
designed to cope with relatively short but busy routes.
The standard aviation industry workhorses for short- and
medium-haul flights are the smaller narrowbody, single-aisle
jets like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families.
Until now, both companies have ploughed most of their
efforts into making their larger wide-body jets fly further with
more passengers, while burning less fuel.
But Airbus has begun deliberately scaling back two long-haul
designs, the A330 and the future A350, by limiting engine thrust
and weight capacity to optimize them for airlines that want
extra seats without paying for unused range.
The Airbus A350-900 Regional, first disclosed by Reuters in
June, is already on the market.
After years of adding range to its older A330, it has put
the finishing touches to a "Regional" version of that plane. It
is a return to the roots of the A330 which began its career
ferrying domestic passsengers for French airline Air Inter.
In June, Boeing launched a shorter-range and
stretched version of its 787 Dreamliner called the 787-10.
INTRA-ASIA GROWTH
The decisions reflect growth in intra-regional trade in Asia
and overcrowded domestic routes in places like China and India.
Asian carriers fly 44 percent of scheduled wide-body
flights, and 77 percent of those stay within Asia, says aviation
consultancy Ascend.
While Boeing's 787-10 will be physically larger than its
sister models, necessitating a new project, Airbus is focusing
on artifically capping the amount existing designs can carry.
These maximum weights are used to calculate landing and
navigation charges and so make the aircraft cheaper to operate.
The restrictions mean the airlines would get the planes at a
cheaper price, but could buy back the spare performance later.
Boeing sources have said this is a disguised form of
discounting to compete with the more fuel-efficient 787-10.
By dampening such charges, industry analysts say Airbus will
hope to bring the operating cost of an A330 on short trips down
towards levels reserved for smaller planes like the A321.
But they warn the shorter trips would lead to an increase in
the average number of take-offs and landings, which may require
approval from regulators as well as new deals on maintenance.
China has until recently blocked purchases of A330 in a row
with the European Union over emissions rules. Airbus said last
week it also had 100 Chinese orders for revamped A320neo jets.