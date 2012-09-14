版本:
RPT-Berlin says EADS has asked govt to support merger with BAE

BERLIN, Sept 14 Airbus owner EADS has asked the German government to support its planned merger with Britain's BAE Systems, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.

A newspaper report saying that the government had already given its blessing to the plan has been denied by industry and political sources.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the possible merger was being "checked".

