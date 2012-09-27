Airbus CEO says Oct 10 EADS deadline must be kept

PARIS, Sept 27 Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in an interview published on Thursday that it was essential to stick to an October 10 deadline set by UK regulators for a plan for the merger of its parent EADS with Britain's BAE Systems.

"The importance is that opinions converge. The October 10 deadline may seem soon but it is absolutely necessary given the environment," Bregier told the French daily Les Echos.

Germany and France have suggested the deadline for details of the $45 billion tie-up of EADS and BAE Systems could be too short, with both governments anxious to safeguard their influence over Europe's biggest defence company.