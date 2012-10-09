版本:
BAE declines comment on media report of merger talks collapse

Oct 9 British defence company BAE Systems declined to comment on a German DPA news agency report on Tuesday that said its $45 billion merger talks with Airbus parent firm EADS had collapsed.

The two companies are working toward a Wednesday deadline by which they must inform the UK Takeover Panel of their intention to proceed with, or drop, the negotiations.

