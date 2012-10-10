"Major Tom" brought to earth as Merkel says 'Nein'

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 10 Tom Enders was flying high six
weeks ago; newly elevated to the top job at Europe's EADS, his
secret merger deal to create the world's biggest aerospace group
and rid himself of burdensome government meddling was preparing
for launch.
But when "Major Tom", a pugnacious paratroop officer in the
German army reserve, took off to go hang-gliding in late August,
things began to go wrong. A painful crash that left his arms
strapped up, robot-style, kept him only briefly from work; but
it prevented him flying with Chancellor Angela Merkel on a trip
to China where he might have hoped to win her as an ally.
In the end, it seems unlikely even the most persuasive of
her countrymen would have stopped Merkel shooting down the plan
to merge with British defence contractor BAE Systems, which the
firms pulled on Wednesday after governments failed to agree.
But the tale of Enders' untimely fall to earth will stand as
an image of how his daring bid to break the Airbus manufacturer
free of political interference was brought down by exactly the
kind of diplomatic turbulence he had hoped to put behind him.
Within a couple of weeks of his accident, word of the
$45-billion merger talks leaked, triggering a regulatory
deadline in Britain to wrap up a deal by Wednesday; an
ill-tempered free-for-all broke out among ministers in Paris,
Berlin and London as well as corporate and institutional
shareholders, many of them suspicious that Enders had been
keeping them in the dark.
Yet although the 53-year-old launched the idea with BAE
Chief Executive Ian King in total secrecy in May, shortly before
succeeding Frenchman Louis Gallois as CEO of European Aeronautic
Defence and Space Co. on June 1, the straight-talking Enders had
never hidden his disdain for a corporate structure designed to
protect national interests after a messy marriage 12 years ago.
A particularly vocal public row a couple of years ago when
Enders demanded more government backing up front for EADS' new
military transport aircraft, the A400M, had won him few friends
in politics, not least among his fellow Germans. And he kept on
the offensive over the past year about those state holdings.
These clipped EADS' wings, he argued, when it needed to fly
free to compete, notably with American arch-rival Boeing.
Addressing investors' doubts, he acknowledged during a
presentation in London: "This will not go down in history as the
deal with the most cost synergies."
Rather, as he wrote to employees of the group whose painful
creation he witnessed at first hand in 2000, the merger would
liberate EADS from constraints built into it at birth: "If we
succeed and if the EADS shareholder pact can be dissolved, our
governance will be significantly simplified and 'normalised'."
POLITICAL CROSSWINDS
In the end, some will see an irony in that it was this very
web of interlinked and competing European interests that brought
down his plan, codenamed Hawthorn, to bring together Elm - as in
E for EADS - and Birch - BAE - its partner in the Eurofighter
jet and a big supplier of military hardware to the Pentagon.
Though there was also scepticism among private shareholders,
who questioned the benefits of the complementing airliners with
weaponry in the combined group, it was crosswinds from political
leaders that downed the talks before any merger deal was ready.
French and British officials said their differences, once
seen as the toughest to overcome, had been settled; London had
accepted a continued French state shareholding and Paris agreed
to limits it had sought to avoid. They both pointed to Berlin,
where Merkel and her ministers kept stony silence, as the
principal naysayer when time ran out for talks on Wednesday.
"It's a German government decision," one French official
said. "It's a great shame, because ... we had made progress.
"It would seem that the chancellor does not want the
discussions to continue."
In London, a source said: "It was absolutely heading in the
right direction ... There was very significant progress with
France. There wasn't the same progress elsewhere."
The German government, which unlike France is not directly a
shareholder had, sources said, been offered parity with Paris in
any combined group - something it wanted since carmaker Daimler
has been looking to give up the biggest German stake in EADS.
While others felt Berlin was offered good terms, including a
stake in the firm and guarantees of jobs and office locations
going to Germany, sources in the German government said a range
of factors had soured Merkel on Enders' proposals. Those ranged
from questions over the business logic and fears of damaging
sales by possibly increasing state involvement to discomfort
with involving Germany, still scarred by its militarist past, in
what would become the world's biggest armaments manufacturer.
As once source close to Merkel said: "Defence is an
especially sensitive subject in Germany."
A London hedge fund manager, who profited from the collapse
of a plan that had depressed EADS shares and boosted BAE's,
reckoned Enders had been fighting a losing battle from the
first: "It proves that you can try to take the politics out of
EADS," he said. "But you can never take EADS out of politics."
SECRET TALKS
There were those who felt the managements' miscalculation
had been in the very secrecy they hoped to maintain until a deal
could be worked out away from the glare of public politicking.
A source close to the Spanish government, which also has a
stake in EADS, told Reuters: "The fact that they tried to handle
this deal behind the backs of the governments, who are the main
shareholders, was a major error."
Enders' position may now be questioned and EADS's ownership
structure may in any case face a major shake-up as Daimler and
French conglomerate Lagardere try to sell out, disrupting a
complex and partly secret set of internal pacts.
The CEO, who has relished publicity stunts like jumping out
of his own firm's new military transporter from 12,000 feet, may
now look back on where things went sour in talks that one source
involved described as starting as "a bit of banter" between
Enders and King.
Within weeks of taking over the top job, that vague idea
turned into a serious project in early July during a meeting at
London's City Airport among a small group from both firms.
Later that month, wider discussions including lawyers and
bankers sketched out a plan that would fix the share of EADS
investors in the combined group at 60 percent and BAE at 40.
Over the summer, government officials were getting involved
- though not quickly enough for the liking of some ministers.
And the corporate teams were caught off guard when, on Sept.
12, just two weeks after the hang-gliding accident had disrupted
Enders' plan for an Airbus-centred trip to China with Merkel,
the news of the talks leaked and Britain's takeover regulator
set a 30-day clock ticking for them to make shareholders an
offer - or show justification for extending the timetable.
In the end, it was clear that, for now at least, it was a
deal that wouldn't fly.