EADS chief says open to talks on job guarantees in BAE merger

BERLIN Oct 4 EADS Chief Executive Tom
Enders is prepared to talk about guarantees for jobs and
production sites in a planned merger of the company with
Britain's BAE Systems, he told Germany's Bild daily on
Thursday.
"I am so convinced about our project that I am ready to talk
about attractive job and site guarantees which I could not
consider for EADS," he said in an interview, adding a merged
company offered the best opportunities for German jobs.
Enders also said he saw no advantage for Germany if the
state were to buy a stake in the planned merged aerospace giant,
saying it would cost billions of euros of taxpayers' money.
"On export markets, especially in the United States and
Asia, we would be at a competitive disadvantage if we were to
give the impression of being a company directed by governments,"
he said.
Enders is trying to convince politicians in Germany, France
and Britain to back the deal, but national and political
interests are presenting major hurdles.