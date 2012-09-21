EADS-BAE merger plan poses challenge for Finmeccanica

* Finmeccanica could be left on sidelines
* BAE-EADS merger plan highlights concern for Italian group
* Finmeccanica urged to shape up for sector consolidation
By Danilo Masoni and Paolo Biondi
MILAN, Sept 21 Italy's Finmeccanica
faces growing concerns that it could be left on the sidelines as
its main defence partners EADS and BAE Systems
edge towards a giant European defence merger.
The state-controlled company, which has previously focused
its plans for foreign growth on Britain and the United States,
may have to expand co-operation with other European players left
out of the $45 billion merger, such as France's Thales
.
Analysts, politicians and industry executives warned it can
only do so from a position of strength and if it speeds up
efforts to carry out a sensitive restructuring and asset sales.
"We should have moved sooner; now we need to catch up
without wasting any more time," Giuseppe Moles, secretary of the
defence committee of the lower house of parliament, told
Reuters.
Moles, a member of the centre-right People of Freedom (PDL)
party headed by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, urged
the technocrat government of Mario Monti to intervene to prevent
Finmeccanica from being left out of possible mergers among
defence companies.
The government, however, has not settled on a firm position.
Defence Minister Giampaolo Di Paola said Italy intended to
be part of the European consolidation process while Economy
Minister Vittorio Grilli indicated it was a question for
Finmeccanica.
Finmeccanica Chairman Giuseppe Orsi, under pressure as a
result of a corruption probe, launched a tough restructuring and
asset disposal programme last year to streamline the company,
which posted a 2.3 billion-euro loss in 2011.
But while there has been some progress in reorganising its
units, none of the planned sales have come off.
There are concerns that a failure to speed up the process
could mean Finmeccanica, Europe's third-biggest defence group,
will not be considered a worthwhile partner in possible new
consolidation talks among aerospace and defence companies.
"Finmeccanica must accelerate its restructuring to avoid
becoming a victim of any sector consolidation. The risk is that
it would have to bend to conditions set by others at the
alliance table," a European defence industry executive said.
"Simply saying Finmeccanica has been left out makes no sense."
The EADS-BAE move also raised fears Finmeccanica, Italy's
second-biggest industrial group after carmaker Fiat,
could lose market share in Europe, as France, Britain and
Germany would focus defence and aerospace spending to benefit
the new champion.
Finmeccanica chief operating officer Alessandro Pansa said
on Wednesday a EADS-BAE merger would trigger a "domino effect"
even though not in the short term, although it was too early to
assess the impact of such a move.
CROSSROADS
At the end of the nineties, when the EADS consortium was
being created, a centre-left government in Italy tried to push
Finmeccanica towards alliances in Europe, but the company opted
instead for more Anglo-American engagement.
The company later acquired Britain's Westland, reached a
supply deal with Boeing and bought U.S. company DRS
Technologies.
Debate about defence topics is likely to heat up ahead of an
Italian general election in 2013, as politicians appeared
divided in assessing the immediate fallout of the EADS-BAE move.
Members of the centre-left PD party said they favoured new
alliances with European peers, while centre-right politicians
indicated that Finmeccanica's strong ties with the United States
meant it could be marginalised in any European consolidation
"Spaces are also opening up for Italy at the European level.
What is happening is for us an opportunity not a threat," PD
politician and defence committee member Federica Mogherini said.
Guido Crosetto, a former defence undersecretary in
Berlusconi's fourth government, said "a deal between EADS and
BAE risks being a graveyard for Finmeccanica's moves in Europe."
Its options are however limited because a merger of
Finmeccanica with the EADS-BAE entity - a partner in the key
Eurofighter warplane and MDBA missile projects - could raise
antitrust concerns in the helicopter business as it would put
together two sector leaders, AgustaWestland and Eurocopter.
Finmeccanica is also a major supplier to Boeing, the
main rival of EADS subsidiary Airbus.
UBS analyst Rami Myerson said Finmeccanica could expand
cooperation with European defence companies not linked to the
EADS-BAE group, such as Thales.
Mediobanca analyst Massimo Vecchio said Thales would remain
the only M&A option left for Finmeccanica if the EADS-BAE deal
goes through.
Orsi has promised to raise 1 billion euros from asset sales
by the end of 2012, to keep the group's investment grade credit
ratings. The group has singled out as non core its energy and
transportation assets, which include AnsaldoEnergia,
AnsaldoBreda and possibly Ansaldo STS. It is also
consolidating its defence electronic units.
GOOD SHAPE
The European defence executive, who declined to be named,
said only a few groups in Europe were in a good enough shape to
ensure they would have a front seat at any merger talks in the
industry, while Finmeccanica, despite having a global presence,
needed to catch up quickly.
He mentioned Thales, Dassault and Safran
of France, as well as Britain's Rolls-Royce and Germany's
Rheinmetall as possible candidates.
"Thales started three years ago with restructuring and it is
now trying to recoup profitability. Dassault produces dividends
but relies almost entirely on the French budget," he said.
Safran, he said, had the advantage of being in the booming
civil aeronautics engine business, Rolls-Royce was very strong
and Rheinmetall relatively strong, while Finmeccanica must catch
up quickly.
Shares in Finmeccanica rose percent almost 5 percent to
reach a five-month high on Sept. 12 when EADS and BAE unveiled
their plans for a merger. Since then the stock has been
volatile, tracking the sector as the market pondered the plan.
At 0121 GMT on Friday, the stock was 1.5 percent higher at
3.79 euros, giving Finmeccanica a market value of about 2.2
billion euros.