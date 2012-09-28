UPDATE 5-Germany puts forward demands in EADS-BAE talks

* Germany draws up proposals to be discussed with France
* Berlin wants to preserve influence in new company
* France demands 'include Toulouse hq, defence guarantees'
By Gernot Heller
BERLIN, Sept 28 Plans to create a new European
defence giant entered a crucial political phase on Friday as
Germany prepared to seek equal standing with France in a planned
$45 billion merger of Airbus parent EADS and Britain's
BAE Systems.
Ending days of uncertainty while Berlin weighed its attitude
to the merger, a German official said the government was ready
to send its proposals to France, its main partner in EADS and
Europe, in a starting signal for detailed discussions.
France and Germany, which oversaw the creation of EADS as a
counterpart to the single currency 12 years ago, hold the key to
the next chapter of European integration as they seek to defend
their interests even while tackling the region's debt crisis.
Agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and the economy
ministry, spanning the main parties in her centre-right
coalition, Germany's proposals are aimed at preserving a balance
of power between the two states in the merged company, the
official said.
Sources familiar with the matter say this would mean Germany
buying shares in EADS, probably from core shareholder Daimler
, the German car firm, which wants to cut its holding.
A similar move had been in the works before the talks.
But Britain, which must also give its approval for the
merger, is likely to resist any new state participation in part
for ideological reasons and in part to protect BAE's strong
defence business in the United States, the sources said.
The demand sets the stage for potentially thorny
negotiations between Germany and France, which wants to keep its
stake in the company.
France directly owns 15 percent of EADS and wants to retain
its right to influence group strategy, currently conducted in
EADS through a complex pact that includes a 7.5 percent stake
held by French conglomerate Lagardere.
France has also asked that the enlarged group's corporate
headquarters be based in Toulouse, its aerospace capital where
Airbus is also based, and wants guarantees over the future of
its defence industry, a person familiar with the proposals said.
Germany is not a direct shareholder but sees the transaction
as a chance to tighten its grip on a balancing stake currently
held by Daimler AG and a group of banks.
Both companies have appealed for minimum political
interference in the group and want the corporate governance to
be as simple as possible given sensitive national interests at
stake in Britain, France and Germany as well as Spain.
Germany and France may try to secure a 27 percent combined
shareholding in the new company, which would give them a
blocking minority, the Financial Times Deutschland said on
Friday.
STATE INVOLVEMENT
That move could prove a deal breaker since EADS boss Tom
Enders has repeatedly said he wants to reduce state influence in
a combined company and Britain and the United States remain
opposed to state involvement.
"Both companies' view is that the (EADS) voting blocks need
to be dissolved so the new group can operate with a normal
commercial governance structure," said a source close to BAE.
Enders called good governance "the 'go' or 'no go' for this
project" in a letter to employees last week.
Top Airbus customer Tim Clark, president of the Emirates
airline, also sees possible benefits from the merger
as a means of helping EADS simplify its structure.
"It might, in a slightly obtuse way, bring some order," he
said in Seattle on Thursday.
France and Germany agreed at a summit last Saturday to
"consult" on the merger talks, but French President Francois
Hollande avoided pledging to create a common position.
German concerns over the merger include how to safeguard
jobs and protect the new company from any future hostile
takeover, according to a government document obtained by Reuters
on Monday.
The idea of a core 27 percent shareholding in the EADS-BAE
combine suggests France would have to pay out for Lagardere's
7.5 percent stake and the German government would have to buy
all of Daimler's voting interest of 22.5 percent in EADS at a
critical time for state budgets.
The approach offered by EADS and BAE is to offer instead of
the current stakeholder deal at EADS a "special share" in the
combined group for each of the governments of France, Germany
and Britain, granting them the right to block any future hostile
takeover of the merged firm.