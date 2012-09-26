France wants to maintain influence over EADS -source

PARIS, Sept 26 France wants to remain a shareholder in Airbus parent EADS and keep an ability to influence the aerospace group's decision-making in an any merger with BAE Systems, a French government source said on Wednesday.

However, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, the source indicated flexibility on the way this is structured.

"We can imagine several possible formulas," the source said, referring to both shareholding stake and board composition. France owns 15 percent of EADS.

Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Systems are in $45 billion merger talks, but face politicial uncertainty over the deal in France and Germany.

The French government source said a UK regulatory deadline of Oct. 10 appeared "short" given the issue's complexity, but that it was up to the companies to address this. Speculation is mounting that the companies could ask for an extension.