Hollande says EADS merger decision was by companies

UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
PARIS Oct 10 French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that a decision to end merger talks between EADS and Britain's BAE Systems lay with those companies and the government's intervention was limited to stating its conditions.
Hollande told a news conference it was not his place to give a positive or a negative reaction to news the deal had collapsed but said the French government would continue to support EADS, in which it has a 15 percent stake.
"As an EADS shareholder France set out a number of conditions so the company heads knew what we could accept and what we could not accept," he said, citing a will to retain a stake in the merged group and protect jobs and defence interests. "It was up to them to make their decision."
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.