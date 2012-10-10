Germany declines to comment on EADS-BAE merger talks

UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
BERLIN Oct 10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government declined to comment on talks on a planned merger between European planemaker EADS and Britain's BAE Systems as negotiations stalled before a deadline on Wednesday.
"Both companies have until 1700 British time to say whether they want to continue the talks, to seek an extension with the UK Takeover Panel. I am not going to comment," Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.
The companies were aiming to create the world's biggest arms and aerospace group.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.