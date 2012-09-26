New questions arise on EADS/BAE deal -German lawmaker

BERLIN, Sept 26 A briefing to a German
parliamentary committee by EADS chief Tom Enders has
raised fresh questions about the firm's planned merger with BAE
Systems, including over the valuation of the golden
share, a committee member said.
Kerstin Andreae, a Greens lawmaker on parliament's economy
committee, told reporters on Wednesday that government
representatives had made clear to Enders it was not merely a
question of how but whether the planned merger should go ahead.
"More questions were left open than answered. There are
disagreements between the government and Tom Enders on the
question of the valuation of the golden share which could not be
cleared up," Andreae said after the briefing by Enders.