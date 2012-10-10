版本:
EADS/BAE merger did not fail because of Germany-German minister

BRUSSELS Oct 10 German Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere dismissed on Wednesday suggestions that German objections were the main reason for the collapse of merger talks between European planemaker EADS and Britain's BAE Systems.

"I have taken note of the view. I do not share it," said de Maiziere, who was in Brussels for a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

