EADS/BAE merger did not fail because of Germany-German minister

MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
BRUSSELS Oct 10 German Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere dismissed on Wednesday suggestions that German objections were the main reason for the collapse of merger talks between European planemaker EADS and Britain's BAE Systems.
"I have taken note of the view. I do not share it," said de Maiziere, who was in Brussels for a meeting of NATO defence ministers.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.