German deputy min warns of too much politics in EADS-BAE merger

BERLIN, Sept 26 A new merged company of EADS
and Britain's BAE Systems should be subject to
less political influence than has been the case in the past with
Airbus parent EADS, German Deputy Economy Minister Hans-Joachim
Otto said on Wednesday.
Speaking after EADS boss Tom Enders briefed a German
parliamentary committee, Otto also said that a valuation ratio
of 60-40 for EADS and BAE respectively appeared at first glance
to be disadvantageous to EADS.
Although there was some time pressure in the decision over
the planned aerospace and defence deal, the priority was to make
sure the deliberations over the merger were rigorous, he added.