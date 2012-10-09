UK's Hammond-sees BAE/EADS announcement before Weds. market open

BRUSSELS Oct 9 British Defence Secretary Philip
Hammond said on Tuesday he expects BAE Systems and EADS
to announce before the London stock market opens on
Wednesday whether to seek more time for talks on a $45 billion
merger.
"I think the companies now have a very clear understanding
of the positions and the red lines of the governments involved,"
Hammond said at a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels.
"I understand the companies have gone into board meetings
now that started half an hour or so ago. They will go on
possibly for some hours and they will make the decision whether
they think that the parties are close enough together to warrant
seeking an extension of time from the stock exchange and working
on the deal further," he said.
"They will make an announcement, as I understand it, before
the London Stock Exchange opens tomorrow," he said.