EADS-BAE must take govt views into account - Hollande

VALLETTA Oct 5 French President Francois Hollande said on Friday the companies involved in a proposed deal to merge EADS with British defence group BAE should take into account governments' views about the deal.

"We have said what we consider as the conditions," Hollande told reporters at a summit of North African and European countries in Malta. "After that it's up to the companies to continue their talks or negotiations knowing France's position."

