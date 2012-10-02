France, Germany clash over EADS-BAE headquarters, sources

* Paris, Berlin file competing claims to have HQ - sources
* Negotiations begin after all sides stake positions
* EADS, BAE shares rise 2-3 percent
By Gernot Heller and Tim Hepher
BERLIN/LONDON, Oct 2 France and Germany have
collided over the location of the headquarters for a new
aerospace giant to be formed from a planned merger of Europe's
EADS and Britain's BAE Systems, sources familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
France wants the group's headquarters to be based in
Toulouse, its southwestern aerospace capital where the Airbus
planemaking subsidiary of EADS is based, but Germany is pressing
for the group to be headquartered outside Munich, they said.
The apparently incompatible demands constitute one of the
hurdles that must be addressed in tough negotiations now getting
under way in private, after a very public war of words about the
creation of a new global defence group broke out on Monday.
Shareholders, executives and politicians have clashed over
the 60:40 merger ratio in favour of EADS, state participation
and now a behind-the-scenes battle over the headquarters as
talks go down to the wire ahead of an Oct. 10 deadline.
"This is just the start; everyone pitches for the maximum
they can get and then you have negotiations," said a source
close to talks between firms, governments and key shareholders.
UK arms firm BAE Systems and EADS, controlled by
public and private interests in France and Germany with Spain as
a junior partner, are in talks to create Europe's answer to U.S.
aerospace giant Boeing with a value of $45 billion.
The squabbling over headquarters - echoing lobbying between
countries for the right to host international organisations -
has emerged as a sensitive issue of national pride as Germany
fights to retain its standing in one of its flagship projects.
EADS was created from a merger in 2000 and quickly became a
further symbol of Franco-German integration alongside the euro,
but within half a decade it had become the focus of industrial
tensions between the two main euro zone economies.
BALANCE OF INTERESTS
Now analysts say Germany fears being left as a junior
partner in a company steered mainly by French and British
interests, starving it of future investment and aligning
Europe's defence industry with its two largest military powers.
While a consensus has taken hold that the combined defence
operations of the new group would be in London and its
commercial aerospace heart would remain in Toulouse, the
prestigious headquarters are seen as a prize worth fighting for.
Berlin has presented a demand that the group headquarters
should be in Germany to preserve a balance of interests between
the three main host nations, the sources said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian CSU partners
specifically want the corporate base to be placed in Ottobrunn
near Munich, though they remain minority coalition members.
Sources close to the talks said earlier France was backing
Toulouse as part of its conditions for agreeing to the deal.
The German request is likely to be opposed by EADS, whose
chief executive Tom Enders established the de facto headquarters
in Toulouse on taking office just three months ago.
EADS and BAE also want to minimise outside interference in
decisions they regard as a matter for the new company's board.
EADS declined to comment.
The impasse stems from government concerns over retaining
jobs during hard times for Europe's economy as well as coveted
technology needed to drive growth.
INVESTOR CONCERNS
The moves also threaten efforts to remove duplication from
legacy EADS operations and are likely to draw protest from
investors concerned about scant cost-savings offered by the
merger.
Until June this year, EADS had its headquarters in both
Paris and Munich as a result of power-sharing agreements put in
place when EADS was set up. Staff in Munich are said to be
particularly concerned about jobs as a result of the merger.
With a deadline of Oct. 10 for a deal approaching, EADS and
BAE are also trying to reach agreement with European governments
on jobs and research investment while trying to woo sceptical
investors.
In remarks to an audience of engineers in London on Monday,
Enders said job cuts were not the main purpose of the merger,
which was based on expectations of growth.
"This will not go down in history as the deal with the most
cost synergies," he said.
He said if people are wondering whether the deal would
involve "slashing" jobs, he said: "That's not the purpose."
The merger plan, affecting jobs, security and prestige in
Europe's most powerful industrial economies, has spawned
negative leaks and rhetoric from all sides.
Germany's defence minister warned on Monday that the war of
words could kill the proposal, which has also been greeted
sceptically by financial markets.
EADS and BAE shares rose 2-3 percent on Tuesday, clawing
back a small proportion of losses since talks became public.
The merger plan, however, won a vote of confidence from one
of the industry's harshest critics, the chief executive of Qatar
Airways who has frequently berated Airbus and Boeing over
development delays and design decisions.
Noting that the merger would re-unite Airbus and BAE, Akbar
Al Baker said: "It will make them strong".
BAE sold a 20 percent stake in Airbus in 2006. Since then
commercial jet sales have soared and defence has stagnated.
"They're coming back together because staying apart was not
in their best interest. They can provide better products and
customer service together," Al Baker told reporters in Doha.