EADS, BAE Systems chiefs to discuss next merger steps

PARIS Oct 9 The chief executives of EADS and BAE Systems will discuss the planned merger of Europe's leading aerospace companies later on Tuesday and "decide the way forward," a spokesman for EADS said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The companies have been given until 1600 GMT on Wednesday to decide whether to press ahead with their $45 billion merger as European governments debate its implications on security and jobs, but are widely expected to seek an extension.

