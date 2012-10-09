EADS, BAE Systems chiefs to discuss next merger steps

BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the quarter and twelve months of 2016
PARIS Oct 9 The chief executives of EADS and BAE Systems will discuss the planned merger of Europe's leading aerospace companies later on Tuesday and "decide the way forward," a spokesman for EADS said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
The companies have been given until 1600 GMT on Wednesday to decide whether to press ahead with their $45 billion merger as European governments debate its implications on security and jobs, but are widely expected to seek an extension.
* Cancer Genetics - its hereditary cancer panel, for breast, ovarian cancer, has been selected by global pharmaceutical co for 1,000+ patient clinical study
* Support.com reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results