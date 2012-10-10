版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 19:54 BJT

EADS-BAE will not ask for merger talks extension - sources

LONDON Oct 10 EADS and BAE Systems will not ask for an extension to their merger talks later on Wednesday, sources close to the negotiations said, calling an end - for now - to a plan to create the world's largest defence and aerospace company.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐