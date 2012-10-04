EADS-BAE merger could be hostage to U.S. politics

| WASHINGTON/LONDON
WASHINGTON/LONDON Oct 3 To win approval for
their planned $45 billion merger, EADS and BAE systems must
persuade Washington to let a pan-European behemoth control some
of the most sensitive U.S. defence contracts, without triggering
a political backlash.
Defence industry experts say it should not be difficult for
Washington to protect its security interests in allowing the
deal to go ahead, but the politics could become complicated if
Boeing and other competitors lobby against the deal.
"The security issue can be dealt with if the deal is
structured properly," said Loren Thompson, chief operating
officer of the Virginia-based Lexington Institute think tank.
"The only way this deal can be blocked in the U.S. is if
opponents demagogue the issues of security."
The merger must first be cleared by European officials, and
the companies and shareholders must agree terms, but U.S.
approval would eventually be necessary as well.
BAE is British in origin, but increasingly it has become a
trans-Atlantic firm, easily the biggest foreign company in the
U.S. defence sector. The U.S. military is its biggest customer
and accounts for nearly half of its global revenue.
Its U.S. defence operations are precisely what would make it
such an attractive partner for EADS, the Franco-German maker of
Airbus civilian jetliners.
Under a complicated Special Security Arrangement (SSA) with
the U.S. government, BAE's U.S. defence businesses are kept
under separate management and run by Americans, allowing it to
bid for and work on contracts involving top secret technology.
Theoretically, there is little reason why those safeguards
could not remain in place after a merger with EADS.
But politically, it may be one thing for Washington to allow
defence deals with a private sector contractor from Britain -
its main battlefield ally in Iraq and Afghanistan - and another
thing entirely for it to cooperate so closely with a European
giant, partially controlled by the French state.
Opposition in Congress could be sparked quickly, given
long-simmering mistrust of France and concerns about European
trade subsidies, said an executive for one of the biggest U.S.
weapons makers who asked not to be identified while speaking
about the deal between the European firms.
"This could get inflamed pretty quickly. After all, this is
the House of Representatives that banned 'French' fries," the
executive said, referring to a period of difficult relations
between Washington and Paris, when France opposed the Iraq war
and the congressional cafeteria began serving "freedom fries".
Some experts compared the political risks surrounding the
merger to those of Dubai-based ports operator DP World, whose
plans to manage operations at U.S. port terminals were derailed
in 2006 by sudden bipartisan opposition in Congress.
Opposition could come from Boeing, which is EADS's rival in
the civil aviation sector. Boeing has so far not launched a
lobbying effort over the proposed merger, but has said it would
examine it closely and expects the government to as well.
U.S. officials have been tight-lipped thus far, saying only
that they will carefully review the terms, if and when BAE and
EADS submit a proposal.
Sources close to the negotiations say initial talks with
senior Pentagon officials revealed no major dealbreakers,
despite some news reports highlighting possible concerns.
SPECIAL SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS
BAE's Special Security Arrangement, which limits senior
management jobs at its U.S. division to Americans, has
particularly wide-ranging terms, allowing it to win work on
sensitive U.S. projects such as the F-35 fighter jet and
cybersecurity, as well as with various intelligence agencies.
EADS also has a U.S. unit with an SSA for secret Pentagon
work, but its activities are much more limited. Senior sources
at BAE say they are hoping their security arrangement could be
extended to the U.S. operations of the combined group.
"BAE's SSA is very good and gives it a lot of access," said
a source close to BAE who asked for anonymity because he was not
authorised to discuss the deal publicly. "For the merger to
happen, BAE wants its SSA preserved. BAE does not want ... any
impediments to its ability to do what it does in the U.S."
Former U.S. government officials say the current structure
will be reviewed closely to rule out access by foreign
governments, and may well be tweaked in some form.
"BAE is saying everything would remain the same ... but (the
Department of Defense) looks at who is the ultimate owner and
whether a foreign government has the right to control you in any
manner," said one former U.S. national security official.
BAE will have to use its political and economic clout in
Washington - and possibly make some concessions - to get a green
light for the deal. Its lobbyists began blanketing Capitol Hill
within hours after news of the merger surfaced, seeking to
assure key lawmakers that the merger would not harm America's
sensitive defence projects, according to industry sources.
Sean O'Keefe, the former Navy Secretary and Pentagon budget
chief who heads EADS's U.S. unit is also making the rounds, as
are other Americans with the company.
Once a deal is announced, it must be approved by a body
called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS),
which is headed by the U.S. Treasury and includes the Pentagon,
State Department and other government agencies.
That process, which is conducted behind firmly closed doors,
could take weeks or months and may well stretch into 2013, said
former officials, predicting that Congress could start to air
its concerns once a formal proposal was on the table.
"That's when the politics will start heating up," said the
executive from the large U.S. arms firm. He said most U.S.
companies don't feel threatened by the deal, given EADS's tiny
presence, but could be irritated by the Pentagon allowing two
European companies to merge when they have discouraged similar
moves by U.S. firms.
One senior industry executive familiar with the deal agreed
that the politics could become a "wild card", noting that the
Dubai Ports situation showed how quickly the tide could turn
against a deal in Washington.
Even if the political environment turns hostile, President
Barack Obama's administration might find it difficult to block
the deal, given the involvement of key allies, and his own
repeated calls for cooperation with allies on defence.
"If the British, German, French and Spanish governments
appeal directly to Obama to approve the deal ... it's hard to
see how he could turn them down," said an executive at another
large U.S. defence contractor. "There's just not enough business
to go around."
SOME CHANGES MIGHT BE NEEDED
BAE's U.S. work in land vehicles and ship repair is not
expected to raise security concerns. But it could be a different
story for Sanders, a Nashua, New Hampshire company that makes
sensitive aircraft protection and surveillance equipment. BAE's
SSA was shaped when it acquired the unit from Lockheed in 2000.
The U.S. unit of BAE is run by American CEO Linda Hudson,
who previously worked for General Dynamics and is widely
respected in the industry. Most of the U.S. division's board
members are also American, although the parent company's British
CEO and finance director also sit on the board.
After the merger, that may not be enough to satisfy
Washington, said Espirito Santo defence analyst Ed Stacey.
"The U.S. will want a stiffer firewall around some sensitive
projects," he said, noting that while the current board of BAE's
U.S. unit was selected by the company but vetted by the
Pentagon, the U.S. unit of the combined company might have to
accept a board installed by the Pentagon.
"BAE may also be ordered to divest a few of its best U.S.
assets, which would damage the logic of doing a deal."
BAE insists that it does not expect to have to divest any of
its U.S. operations - the very units that make the deal so
attractive to EADS - but privately executives say certain other
concessions such as the board makeup may be acceptable.