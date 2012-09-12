Pentagon says would review EADS-BAE merger proposal if asked

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday said it had not been formally notified about a possible merger of Europe's EADS, the parent of Airbus, and Britain's BAE Systems Plc, but would review any proposal submitted.
"We have not been formally notified about a merger, but we will review such a merger if and when it is proposed," said Pentagon spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Robbins.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate