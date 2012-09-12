版本:
Pentagon says would review EADS-BAE merger proposal if asked

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday said it had not been formally notified about a possible merger of Europe's EADS, the parent of Airbus, and Britain's BAE Systems Plc, but would review any proposal submitted.

"We have not been formally notified about a merger, but we will review such a merger if and when it is proposed," said Pentagon spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Robbins.

