EADS faces independence test in sweeping board changes

* Quotas disappear but realism dictates board chief to be
French
* Camus, Beffa join Trichet on list of senior candidates
-sources
* Smooth board composition seen at heart of deal to reshape
EADS
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Jan 22 In theory, a new ownership
structure means European planemaker EADS is no longer controlled
by Paris and Berlin, free to pick the very best person in the
world for the vacant job of board chairman. In practice, whoever
it is, expect somebody French.
The new structure, hammered out late last year in stormy
negotiations after the collapse of a proposed merger with
Britain's BAE Systems, goes a huge way towards fulfilling Chief
Executive Tom Enders's ambition to turn the maker of Airbus jets
into a normal company, free from political meddling.
But filling board seats will still require agile diplomacy,
and the outcome should go some way towards revealing just how
normal Europe's biggest aerospace company can become.
"This will be the first test of who gets what they want in
the new EADS," said Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham.
Under the new deal, Germany and France will still have some
say over a minority of directors given special responsibility
for overseeing ring-fenced sensitive defence interests.
The rest of the board is meant to be fully independent. As
long as the company is run by German-born Enders, the chairman
is likely to be French. But investors will want to see the
company name a strong chairman with the backbone to stand up to
politicians and to fight for the firm's commercial interest.
For some weeks, as first reported by Reuters, speculation
about a future chairman has surrounded former European Central
Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet, who is already on the board.
He certainly has stature as a senior statesman, a Frenchman with
long experience balancing the interests of Paris and Berlin.
But Trichet is not an industrialist and lacks expertise that
could be needed to steer a company through big defence cuts and
completion of a new airliner to compete with Boeing's 787.
Sources say the company is more likely to pick a candidate with
more business experience.
Perhaps the most interesting candidate might be
Alcatel-Lucent Chairman Philippe Camus, who helped
found EADS and served as co-chief executive for five years until
being forced to resign by French President Jacques Chirac in
2005.
A return to centre-stage would give the financial wizard and
amateur jazz drummer an opportunity to bury past power battles.
EADS and Alcatel declined comment, and it remains unclear if
Camus wants the job.
Other possible candidates could include Jean-Louis Beffa,
honorary chairman of glassmaker Saint-Gobain, and the
ex-head of nuclear reactor maker Areva, Anne Lauvergeon. Beffa
told Reuters he had not been approached: "I can't confirm or
deny anything". A source close to Lauvergeon said she was "not
campaigning" for the job.
DIFFERENT PLANET
Until now, EADS was governed by a complex
shareholder agreement that gave France and Germany veto power
over strategic decisions, using large stakes owned by the French
government, French media firm Lagardere and German carmaker
Daimler.
Jobs were handed out under national quotas; future strategy
and even the locations of factories and offices were political
issues to be thrashed out by Paris and Berlin.
Under the new structure, Lagardere and Daimler are shedding
most of their holdings. France and Germany own just 12 percent
each, theoretically allowing Enders to run the firm without
worrying about political meddling. Quotas for jobs are meant to
be a thing of the past.
The deal was reached during marathon talks in the febrile
days late last year after the BAE merger collapsed.
According to sources present, the method of choosing board
members was one of the most hotly debated issues, a central
piece of the jigsaw puzzle that allowed the deal to take shape.
The need to find a new structure for EADS became urgent last
October, as soon as Berlin vetoed Enders's proposed $45 billion
merger with Britain's BAE Systems. Enders had hoped the biggest
defence industry merger ever would dilute the French and German
vetoes over his company, but that was now a dead letter.
EADS is registered in the Netherlands, and under Dutch law
any alliance that controls more than 30 percent of a company
must make a bid for it. That meant that if France and Germany
wanted to keep control they might be forced to nationalise the
company, an expensive proposition both wanted to avoid.
The old shareholder deal was designed to get around the
Dutch rule by placing big stakes in the hands of private firms
Lagardere and Daimler. But those companies wanted out, which
meant the entire arrangement was in danger of collapsing.
Officials say French President Francois Hollande and
Chancellor Angela Merkel quickly agreed the political outlines
of a new arrangement: France and Germany would effectively
control 12 percent each and Spain 4 percent, leaving a safety
margin below the 30 percent ceiling.
On technical points, however, France and Germany started "on
a different planet," according to one person close to the talks.
Chief among these differences was composition of the board, on
which Berlin initially demanded the right to place appointees.
PIZZA, SUSHI AND LAWYERS SPEAKING DUTCH
The long, final act began late on Friday Nov. 30. For five
days, government officials and private negotiators slipped
through the back door of French state law offices behind the
Champs Elysees, followed by deliveries of pizza or sushi.
Reflecting the wide interests at stake in one of Europe's
most strategic companies, 40 or 50 people negotiated in a large
room. Each delegation was assigned a side room to talk tactics.
EADS strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, who had masterminded the
failed BAE bid and did much of the creative homework for the new
EADS governance deal, asserted the group's independence by
pinning up a "Toulouse" sign outside the EADS retreat. The
company's decision to base itself in France's aerospace capital
was still a sore point with Germany.
To deal with the legal requirements of the Netherlands, each
party needed a lawyer with access to a secret weapon: Dutch.
"Each time a new point was introduced the Dutch started
shouting," recalls one of the attendees. "People would get up
and slam shut their folders and say 'that's it, I'm leaving'."
"Apparently there are some points of Dutch law which are not
clear," quipped another delegate.
One legal point remained clear enough to keep everyone round
the table: if the EADS pact disappeared without a new plan in
place, European partners would have to launch a 22 billion euro
bid for EADS and justify it to voters at a time of austerity.
Adding pressure for a deal was a looming EADS investor forum
on Monday Dec. 3. By that evening, with the deadline in tatters,
the situation was so tense that exhausted delegates were sent
home to rest. Others slept in the law firm's library.
The deal finally took shape on Wednesday Dec. 5 after the
arrival of Merkel's economic adviser Lars-Hendrik Roeller.
In a breakthrough, Paris and Berlin agreed to ring-fence key
defence assets inside special national defence companies
supervised by three board members, two of whom would also serve
on the main EADS board.
Experts say it will be up to Enders to nominate the three
board members of the national defence entities. The French and
German governments can approve or disapprove the triumvirate as
a whole, but not haggle over individuals.
Even so, delicate questions remain over whether any of these
national champions can also chair the whole EADS board. In
theory, experts say nothing excludes this, but it will probably
be avoided to prevent new problems of political mistrust.
"It will be a more normal process, but realistically have to
reflect government wishes to some degree," said Cunningham of
Agency Partners. "It is a qualitative change, but all defence
companies are to some extent beholden to their governments."