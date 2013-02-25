EADS ends Brazilian joint venture with Odebrecht

MUNICH Feb 25 European aerospace group EADS
will end its joint venture with Brazilian construction
company Odebrecht after failing to win an order for
surveillance systems.
A spokesman for EADS's defence unit Cassidian said the joint
venture would be dissolved, confirming a report by German daily
Handelsblatt.
The newspaper said the venture had vied for an order worth
about $6 billion to provide surveillance technology for the
soccer world cup and the Summer Olympic Games to be hosted by
Brazil in 2014 and 2016, respectively, but it lost out to rival
Embraer.
The spokesman added that Brazil remained an important market
for Cassidian and that the EADS unit remained in the running to
provide sea border security in the country, an order also worth
several billion dollars.