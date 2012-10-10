版本:
UK expects EADS-BAE merger announcment 'any minute'

BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 10 British Defence Minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday he expected an announcement on a proposed merger between EADS and BAE "any minute".

He spoke on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference in the English city of Birmingham.

