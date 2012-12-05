版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 01:52 BJT

German govt welcomes EADS agreement -statement

BERLIN Dec 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed on Wednesday the announcement of a reshuffle of EADS shareholders, saying it would allow the German-French partnership to continue as balanced in the aerospace company.

A statement released by the German government in Berlin said: "The Chancellor welcomes today's agreement over a new shareholding partnership for EADS. Germany and France will maintain their equal shares in EADS in the future."

It continued: "The German-French partnership in EADS can be continued as balanced thanks to the agreement."

The statement added that key parts of EADS administration will remain in Munich.

"Germany's strategic interests can be maintained with this well-balanced solution," the statement said.

German carmaker will sell some of its shares in EADS to German state-owned development bank KfW as part of an overall reduction of its 15 percent stake in the European aerospace group.

Daimler has previously stated its plans to sell 7.5 percent in EADS by the end of December.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐