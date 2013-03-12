UPDATE 1-Peugeot R&D chief to head Eurocopter

* Faury also worked for Eurocopter from 1998-2008
By Cyril Altmeyer and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 12 European aerospace group EADS
on Tuesday said it had named Peugeot research
and development chief Guillaume Faury to head its Eurocopter
division, replacing Lutz Bertling, who is resigning.
Faury, 45, one of two senior executives who left the
struggling French carmaker's board on Tuesday, will take over at
Eurocopter, the world's largest maker of helicopters for
civilian use, on May 1.
Bertling, 50, at the helm of the Eurocopter since 2006, is
leaving to become President and Chief Operating Officer of
Berlin-based Bombardier Transportation, in June,
parent Canada's Bombardier said in a separate statement.
Bertling is the second EADS division head to depart since
Tom Enders became CEO of Airbus parent EADS in May 2012.
In September, Stefan Zoller left the helm of defence and
security division Cassidian, which is struggling to restructure.
FAURY BACK TO EUROCOPTER
Faury, a licensed flight test engineer, is no stranger to
Eurocopter and the aerospace industry.
He held various senior management positions at Eurocopter
from 1998 to 2008 and was last Eurocopter R&D chief before
joining PSA in 2009.
Faury holds an engineering degree from the Ecole
Polytechnique in Paris and an aeronautics and engineering degree
from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de l'Aeronautique et de
l'Espace in Toulouse.
He started his professional career with the French defence
procurement agency DGA, where he was in charge of Tiger
helicopter flight test activities at Istres Flight Test Centre.
Eurocopter revenues rose 15 percent to 6.3 billion euros
($8.20 billion)in 2012, thanks partly to rising demand from the
oil and gas sector.
Eurocopter makes about half its revenue from helicopter
sales, while most of the rest is from services such as engine
maintenance and training.