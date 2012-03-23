RPT-UPDATE 1-Germany to buy up to 12 pct of EADS -govt source

* Berlin had previously said it would buy 7.5 pct from
BERLIN, March 23 The German government plans to
buy a bigger stake of up to 12 percent of EADS from
Daimler and private banks, a government source said on
Friday, in a sign it wants to defend national interests in the
European aerospace group.
"The draft of the supplementary budget foresees 1.6 billion
euros for this purpose," the source said.
Germany had already said it would buy a 7.5 percent stake in
EADS from Daimler, and the additional 4.5 percent will come from
the Dedalus consortium, belonging to private banks.
The deal will be carried out via state-controlled
development bank KfW.
Such a move by the government may well add to tensions over
site locations at the group, the parent of aircraft maker
Airbus, which has already warned Germany it will not tolerate
meddling.
Shares in EADS traded up 1.8 percent at 30.79 euros by 0825
GMT.
EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois earlier this month
defended plans by his designated successor, Tom Enders, to
refocus more of the group's activities near Airbus headquarters
in Toulouse, France, despite some misgivings in Chancellor
Angela Merkel's government.
EADS is currently controlled by a partnership of German
carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere
and the French state. It was plagued in its early
years both by tensions between French and German interests and
by in-fighting within the French camp.
A spokeswoman for the German economy ministry late on
Thursday declined to comment on a report in Friday's Financial
Times Deutschland about the larger stake purchase. An EADS
spokesman in Germany also declined to comment, saying it was a
matter for the shareholders.
Daimler was unavailable for comment.